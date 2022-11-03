Arc Resources Ltd Reveals Advance In Q3 Bottom Line, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Arc Resources Ltd (ARX.TO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$867.8 million, or C$1.32 per share. This compares with C$53.6 million, or C$0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Arc Resources Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): C$867.8 Mln. vs. C$53.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): C$1.32 vs. C$0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.81

