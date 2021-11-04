Arc Resources Ltd Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Arc Resources Ltd (ARX.TO):

-Earnings: -C$123.0 million in Q3 vs. -C$66.1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -C$0.17 in Q3 vs. -C$0.19 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Arc Resources Ltd reported adjusted earnings of C$542.5 million or C$0.75 per share for the period. -Analysts projected C$0.40 per share

