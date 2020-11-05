Arc Resources Ltd Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Arc Resources Ltd (ARX.TO):

-Earnings: -C$66.1 million in Q3 vs. -C$57.2 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -C$0.19 in Q3 vs. -C$0.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Arc Resources Ltd reported adjusted earnings of C$144.6 million or C$0.41 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -C$0.04 per share

