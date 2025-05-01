Arc Resources Ltd Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Arc Resources Ltd (AETUF) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled C$404.7 million, or C$0.69 per share. This compares with C$185.4 million, or C$0.31 per share, last year.

Arc Resources Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$404.7 Mln. vs. C$185.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.69 vs. C$0.31 last year.

