Arc Resources Ltd Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Arc Resources Ltd (ARX.TO):

-Earnings: -C$558.4 million in Q1 vs. -C$54.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -C$1.58 in Q1 vs. -C$0.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Arc Resources Ltd reported adjusted earnings of C$160.8 million or C$0.46 per share for the period. -Analysts projected C$0.00 per share

