Arc Resources Ltd Bottom Line Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Arc Resources Ltd (ARX.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled C$678.0 million, or C$0.96 per share. This compares with C$120.8 million, or C$0.34 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 408.6% to C$1.78 billion from C$0.35 billion last year.

Arc Resources Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): C$678.0 Mln. vs. C$120.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): C$0.96 vs. C$0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.49 -Revenue (Q4): C$1.78 Bln vs. C$0.35 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.