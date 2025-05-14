Markets
ARC Resources To Buy Condensate-rich Montney Assets In Kakwa Region In Alberta From Strathcona

May 14, 2025 — 09:18 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com

(RTTNews) - ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) announced that it agreed to acquire condensate-rich Montney assets in the Kakwa region in Alberta from Strathcona Resources Ltd. in an all-cash transaction valued at about C$1.6 billion.

The transaction has an effective date of April 1, 2025 and is expected to close in early July 2025.

The Assets, located directly adjacent to ARC's Kakwa development, will add approximately 40,000 boe per day of current production, including approximately 11,000 barrels per day of condensate.

The acquisition is accretive to ARC's base plan and is expected to increase free funds flow per share by approximately 10 per cent in 2026, based on current strip prices.

ARC plans to return essentially all free funds flow to its shareholders through a growing base dividend and share repurchases.

RTTNews
