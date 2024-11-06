ARC Resources Boosts Production and Dividend

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) has released an update.

ARC Resources has reported its third-quarter results, revealing a successful commissioning of Attachie Phase I, which is set to boost production significantly. The company has also announced a 12% increase in its quarterly dividend, reflecting its strong financial performance and commitment to shareholders. With a promising outlook for production growth, ARC’s strategic investments are expected to generate record annual production in 2025.

