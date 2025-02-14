Is Arc Resources (AETUF) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Arc Resources (AETUF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arc Resources is one of 247 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Arc Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AETUF's full-year earnings has moved 16.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AETUF has returned about 4.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 3.9% on average. This shows that Arc Resources is outperforming its peers so far this year.

OMV AG (OMVKY) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.4%.

For OMV AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arc Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - Canadian industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.3% so far this year, so AETUF is performing better in this area.

In contrast, OMV AG falls under the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. Currently, this industry has 14 stocks and is ranked #82. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +5.1%.

Arc Resources and OMV AG could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.