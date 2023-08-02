ARC Resources (AETUF) Price Target Increased by 7.88% to 17.71

The average one-year price target for ARC Resources (OTC:AETUF) has been revised to 17.71 / share. This is an increase of 7.88% from the prior estimate of 16.42 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.23 to a high of 22.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.52% from the latest reported closing price of 15.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARC Resources. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AETUF is 0.10%, a decrease of 20.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 166.19% to 26K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PQIIX - PIMCO Dividend and Income Fund Institutional Class holds 14K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 11K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 15.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AETUF by 21.53% over the last quarter.

