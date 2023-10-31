ARC Resources (AETUF) Price Target Increased by 6.99% to 18.53

The average one-year price target for ARC Resources (OTC:AETUF) has been revised to 18.53 / share. This is an increase of 6.99% from the prior estimate of 17.32 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.32 to a high of 22.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.69% from the latest reported closing price of 15.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARC Resources. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AETUF is 0.08%, a decrease of 11.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 63.69% to 9K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MFDX - PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF holds 9K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing a decrease of 23.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AETUF by 10.01% over the last quarter.

