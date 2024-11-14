News & Insights

Arc Minerals Finds Promising Copper in Botswana Drilling

November 14, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

ARC Minerals Limited (GB:ARCM) has released an update.

Arc Minerals Limited has announced promising results from its drilling program in the Kalahari Copper Belt, Botswana, confirming significant copper-silver mineralization. The first phase of drilling, which covered 3,000 meters, revealed geological similarities to MMG’s Zone 5, suggesting economic potential in the area. The company plans to continue its exploration efforts targeting a further 5km strike in the copper zone.

