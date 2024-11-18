News & Insights

Arc Minerals Faces Legal Hurdles in Zambia

November 18, 2024 — 12:57 pm EST

ARC Minerals Limited (GB:ARCM) has released an update.

Arc Minerals Limited faces a temporary injunction affecting one of its Zambian licences, though its ongoing drilling operations remain unaffected. The company, in partnership with Anglo American, is confident that the injunction will be lifted, citing it as unfounded and based on historic claims. Arc is actively seeking legal remedies and maintains a positive outlook on resolving the case.

