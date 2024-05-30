News & Insights

Arc Minerals Excites with Virgo Project Prospects

May 30, 2024 — 05:11 am EDT

ARC Minerals Limited (GB:ARCM) has released an update.

Arc Minerals Ltd has reported promising results from their IP survey at the Virgo Project in Botswana, identifying potential drilling targets and an unanticipated deep anomaly with high chargeability. The findings have led to an expanded drilling program set to begin mid-June 2024. Additionally, the Botswanan Department of Mines has accepted the company’s applications to extend their exploration licences, which are expected to be renewed for another two years.

