Arc Minerals Excites with Virgo Project Prospects

ARC Minerals Limited (GB:ARCM) has released an update.

Arc Minerals Ltd has reported promising results from their IP survey at the Virgo Project in Botswana, identifying potential drilling targets and an unanticipated deep anomaly with high chargeability. The findings have led to an expanded drilling program set to begin mid-June 2024. Additionally, the Botswanan Department of Mines has accepted the company’s applications to extend their exploration licences, which are expected to be renewed for another two years.

For further insights into GB:ARCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.