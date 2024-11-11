Arc Minerals Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting

ARC Minerals Limited (GB:ARCM) has released an update.

Arc Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 29, 2024, in London. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting via proxy if unable to attend in person. Relevant documents, including the Notice of AGM and the Annual Report, are accessible on the company’s website.

