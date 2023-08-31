ARC INDEPENDENT RESEARCH Maintains Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, ARC INDEPENDENT RESEARCH maintained coverage of Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL) with a Buy recommendation.

Pembina Pipeline Maintains 6.33% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.33%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.52. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 593 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pembina Pipeline. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PPL is 0.51%, a decrease of 0.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.95% to 329,331K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 44,967K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,996K shares, representing an increase of 4.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 765.32% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 21,687K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,955K shares, representing an increase of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 23.84% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 14,220K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,179K shares, representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 17.69% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 13,260K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,375K shares, representing a decrease of 15.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 554.59% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 11,436K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,276K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PPL by 2.88% over the last quarter.

