ARC INDEPENDENT RESEARCH Maintains Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, ARC INDEPENDENT RESEARCH maintained coverage of Constellation Software (TSX:CSU) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Software. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSU is 1.14%, an increase of 2.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 4,222K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AKREX - Akre Focus Fund Retail Class holds 628K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAENX - Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund Class T holds 321K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 322K shares, representing a decrease of 0.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSU by 5.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 252K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSU by 11.01% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 181K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 163K shares, representing an increase of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSU by 25.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 151K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 147K shares, representing an increase of 3.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSU by 8.92% over the last quarter.

