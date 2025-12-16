ARC INDEPENDENT RESEARCH Maintains Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, ARC INDEPENDENT RESEARCH maintained coverage of Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 19.61% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Canadian Natural Resources is $38.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.02 to a high of $46.65. The average price target represents an increase of 19.61% from its latest reported closing price of $32.42 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Canadian Natural Resources is 33,155MM, a decrease of 14.15%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,046 funds or institutions reporting positions in Canadian Natural Resources. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNQ is 0.49%, an increase of 5.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 1,793,982K shares. The put/call ratio of CNQ is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 203,334K shares representing 9.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 208,934K shares , representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 6.94% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 133,683K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121,238K shares , representing an increase of 9.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 111,264K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,327K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 4.71% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 80,269K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 92,679K shares , representing a decrease of 15.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 28.00% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 41,403K shares representing 1.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,940K shares , representing a decrease of 15.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNQ by 19.86% over the last quarter.

