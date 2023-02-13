ARC Family Trust Cuts Stake in FTC Solar (FTCI)

Fintel reports that ARC Family Trust has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.12MM shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI). This represents 18.2% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 24.96MM shares and 25.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 23.38% and a decrease in total ownership of 7.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 68.75% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for FTC Solar is $4.59. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 68.75% from its latest reported closing price of $2.72.

The projected annual revenue for FTC Solar is $393MM, an increase of 97.83%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 185 funds or institutions reporting positions in FTC Solar. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FTCI is 0.05%, a decrease of 34.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.05% to 32,167K shares. The put/call ratio of FTCI is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Invesco holds 4,579K shares representing 4.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,352K shares, representing a decrease of 16.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 93.11% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 4,518K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,735K shares, representing an increase of 39.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 13.14% over the last quarter.

Hill City Capital holds 4,180K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cinctive Capital Management holds 2,923K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,600K shares, representing an increase of 11.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Arosa Capital Management holds 1,391K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 900K shares, representing an increase of 35.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FTCI by 66.82% over the last quarter.

FTC Solar Background Information

FTC Solar Background Information

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a fast-growing, global provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

