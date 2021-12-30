ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.05

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) will increase its dividend on the 28th of February to US$0.05. This takes the dividend yield to 3.3%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

ARC Document Solutions' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, ARC Document Solutions' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 66.5% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 37%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

ARC Document Solutions' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

NYSE:ARC Historic Dividend December 30th 2021

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. The first annual payment during the last 2 years was US$0.04 in 2019, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 124% over that duration. ARC Document Solutions has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that ARC Document Solutions has grown earnings per share at 67% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

ARC Document Solutions Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for ARC Document Solutions that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

