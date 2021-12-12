ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.05

The board of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 28th of February to US$0.05. This takes the dividend yield to 3.5%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

ARC Document Solutions' Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. However, prior to this announcement, ARC Document Solutions' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 66.5% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 37%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

ARC Document Solutions' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

NYSE:ARC Historic Dividend December 12th 2021

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. The dividend has gone from US$0.04 in 2019 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 124% a year over that time. ARC Document Solutions has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. It's encouraging to see ARC Document Solutions has been growing its earnings per share at 67% a year over the past five years. Rapid earnings growth and a low payout ratio suggest this company has been effectively reinvesting in its business. Should that continue, this company could have a bright future.

We Really Like ARC Document Solutions' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for ARC Document Solutions that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

