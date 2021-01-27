ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ARC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.09, the dividend yield is 1.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARC was $2.09, representing a -7.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.27 and a 514.71% increase over the 52 week low of $.34.

ARC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). ARC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.14.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.