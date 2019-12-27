ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1.45, the dividend yield is .69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARC was $1.45, representing a -50.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $2.94 and a 35.51% increase over the 52 week low of $1.07.

ARC is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as CGI Inc. (GIB) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). ARC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.08. Zacks Investment Research reports ARC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -15.79%, compared to an industry average of -6.7%.

