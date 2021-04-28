ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 100% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $2.25, the dividend yield is 3.56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARC was $2.25

ARC is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). ARC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.