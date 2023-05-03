ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Declares $0.05 Dividend

ARC Document Solutions said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 31, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $3.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.43%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.95%, the lowest has been 1.72%, and the highest has been 17.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.44 (n=208).

The current dividend yield is 0.15 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.79. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in ARC Document Solutions. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARC is 0.14%, an increase of 2.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.46% to 23,680K shares. The put/call ratio of ARC is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 72.19% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ARC Document Solutions is 5.36. The forecasts range from a low of 4.54 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 72.19% from its latest reported closing price of 3.11.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ARC Document Solutions is 294MM, an increase of 2.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.28.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,794K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,948K shares, representing a decrease of 5.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARC by 18.81% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 1,847K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing a decrease of 1.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARC by 16.16% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,369K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,449K shares, representing a decrease of 5.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARC by 10.28% over the last quarter.

Bridgeway Capital Management holds 1,181K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AMH Equity holds 1,100K shares representing 2.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ARC Document Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ARC provides a wide variety of document distribution and graphic production services to facilitate communication for professionals in the design, marketing, commercial real estate, construction and related fields.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.