Arbutus Reveals Encouraging Hepatitis B Study Results

Arbutus Biopharma is set to present promising data on its hepatitis B therapeutic, imdusiran, at the upcoming EASL Congress 2024 in Milan. Studies have shown that imdusiran, in combination with other treatments, can lead to significant reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen, indicating potential for a functional cure. The data, reflecting both poster and oral presentations, will also be accessible through Arbutus’ website post-conference.

