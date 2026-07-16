BioTech
ABUS

Arbutus, Genevant File International Lawsuits Against Pfizer, BioNTech

July 16, 2026 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS), and its licensee, Genevant Sciences - a unit of Roivant Sciences (ROIV)), announced the filing of three international lawsuits seeking to enforce patents protecting their LNP technology against Pfizer, BioNTech SE and certain of their affiliates. Arbutus and Genevant are seeking monetary relief, as well as injunctions against Pfizer/BioNTech's mRNA-LNP COVID-19 vaccines. These actions expand on Arbutus and Genevant's ongoing enforcement proceeding in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Arbutus announced the receipt of approximately $178 million from Moderna, representing the company's share of the noncontingent payment under the settlement agreement entered into with Moderna to resolve all patent infringement litigation with Moderna related to COVID-19 vaccines. The payment includes reimbursement of the litigation costs in accordance with the license agreement with Genevant. Arbutus also expects to receive a dividend from Genevant's parent in third quarter of 2026.

Arbutus said it expects to return capital to shareholders commencing in third quarter of 2026 through repurchases of up to approximately $230 million of the company's common shares.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Arbutus shares are up 5.34 percent to $4.8035.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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