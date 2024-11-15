Arbutus Biopharma’s Trial Boosts Hepatitis B Treatment

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) has released an update.

Arbutus Biopharma and Barinthus Bio have reported promising new data from their IM-PROVE II trial, indicating that the addition of nivolumab to their treatment regimen significantly increased the rate of HBsAg loss in individuals with chronic Hepatitis B. The combination treatment led to a notable 23% of participants achieving HBsAg loss by the 48th week.

