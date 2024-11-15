News & Insights

Stocks
ABUS

Arbutus Biopharma’s Trial Boosts Hepatitis B Treatment

November 15, 2024 — 11:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) has released an update.

Arbutus Biopharma and Barinthus Bio have reported promising new data from their IM-PROVE II trial, indicating that the addition of nivolumab to their treatment regimen significantly increased the rate of HBsAg loss in individuals with chronic Hepatitis B. The combination treatment led to a notable 23% of participants achieving HBsAg loss by the 48th week.

For further insights into ABUS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.