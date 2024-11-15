News & Insights

Arbutus Biopharma’s Promising cHBV Treatment Results

November 15, 2024 — 11:39 am EST

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) has released an update.

Arbutus Biopharma has reported that their RNAi therapeutic candidate, imdusiran, combined with a short course of interferon, has achieved a functional cure in 50% of patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (cHBV) who had baseline HBsAg levels below 1000 IU/mL. Overall, 25% of patients in the trial reached a functional cure, marking a promising advancement in cHBV treatment. These results indicate potential for a finite curative treatment for cHBV patients worldwide.

