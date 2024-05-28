Arbutus Biopharma Shareholders Approve Board Changes and Plan Expansion

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) just unveiled an announcement.

At Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting, shareholders backed significant changes to its 2016 Omnibus Share and Incentive Plan, notably a substantial increase in the number of shares allocated for issuance and incentive stock options. Additionally, they elected director nominees, endorsed executive compensation, and confirmed Ernst & Young LLP as the independent auditor for the upcoming fiscal year, highlighting a strong alignment between the company’s management and its shareholders’ interests.

