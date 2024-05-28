News & Insights

Stocks

Arbutus Biopharma Shareholders Approve Board Changes and Plan Expansion

May 28, 2024 — 06:04 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) just unveiled an announcement.

At Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting, shareholders backed significant changes to its 2016 Omnibus Share and Incentive Plan, notably a substantial increase in the number of shares allocated for issuance and incentive stock options. Additionally, they elected director nominees, endorsed executive compensation, and confirmed Ernst & Young LLP as the independent auditor for the upcoming fiscal year, highlighting a strong alignment between the company’s management and its shareholders’ interests.

Learn more about ABUS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.