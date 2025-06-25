Arbutus Biopharma Reacquires China Rights To Imdusiran

(RTTNews) - Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) has reacquired China rights to its lead compound, imdusiran, from Qilu Pharmaceutical, a pharmaceutical company in China. The companies have mutually agreed to conclude the strategic partnership entered into in 2021 for development, manufacturing and commercialization of imdusiran in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan markets.

"In light of Qilu's pipeline reprioritization efforts and Arbutus renewed focus on advancing our pipeline efficiently, the parties have agreed to terminate our strategic partnership for Greater China. We are thrilled to once again hold global rights for imdusiran," said Lindsay Androski, President and CEO of Arbutus.

