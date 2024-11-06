Arbutus Biopharma price target raised to $4.50 from $4 at Chardan

Chardan raised the firm’s price target on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to $4.50 from $4 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The firm remains encouraged about the company’s lead asset, imdusiran, as an important component in the treatment for chronic hepatitis B, which is expected to require a combination therapy approach, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The cash runway for Arbutus extends into Q4 of 2026, the firm added..

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ABUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.