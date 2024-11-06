News & Insights

Arbutus Biopharma price target raised to $4.50 from $4 at Chardan

November 06, 2024 — 06:25 pm EST

Chardan raised the firm’s price target on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) to $4.50 from $4 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The firm remains encouraged about the company’s lead asset, imdusiran, as an important component in the treatment for chronic hepatitis B, which is expected to require a combination therapy approach, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The cash runway for Arbutus extends into Q4 of 2026, the firm added..

