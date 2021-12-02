Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) delivers shareholders notable 7.6% CAGR over 5 years, surging 45% in the last week alone

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) share price is up 44% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 17%.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Arbutus Biopharma wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

For the last half decade, Arbutus Biopharma can boast revenue growth at a rate of 2.8% per year. Put simply, that growth rate fails to impress. Like its revenue, its share price gained over the period. The increase of 8% per year probably reflects the modest revenue growth. It seems likely that we'll have to zoom in on the data, including profits, to understand if there is an opportunity here.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:ABUS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 2nd 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

Arbutus Biopharma provided a TSR of 17% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 8% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Arbutus Biopharma better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Arbutus Biopharma is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

