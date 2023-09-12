Arbutus (ABUS) to Focus on Hepatitis B Candidates, Stock Up

Arbutus Biopharma ABUS announced that it will be focusing its resources on developing hepatitis B virus (HBV) therapies, while discontinuing development of its oral RNA destabilizer, AB-161 and coronavirus combination therapy program. This strategic shift is expected to extend the company's cash runway through the third quarter of 2025. Shares of the company were up 4.8% on Sep 11, following the news.

ABUS is currently developing two candidates to address chronic HBV - imdusiran (AB-729) and AB-101. Imdusiran is an RNA interference (RNAi) designed to target and reduce HBV viral proteins and antigens. The candidate is being currently evaluated in multiple early-to-mid stage combination studies for treatment of chronic HBV infection.

The company recently initiated a phase Ia/Ib study on AB-101, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor. Data from preclinical studies on the candidate have indicated its ability to reactivate exhausted HBV-specific T-cells in chronic HBV patients,potentially restoring the immune response against the virus. Arbutus anticipates to report initial data from the early-stage study in the first half of 2024.

Additionally, the company is discontinuing the development of all coronavirus and oral RNA destabilizer programs. It is ending the development of its oral RNA destabilizer,AB-161, due to a pre-clinical toxicology finding, which is unrelated to peripheral neuropathy. AB-161 was being evaluated in an early-stage study for patients with HBV infection. We note that therewere no reported safety issues in healthy subjects who received doses of AB-161 during the early-stage study.

ABUS is also discontinuing the discovery and development of new molecular therapies for treating coronavirus. This program includes AB-343, a coronavirus drug candidate that inhibits the SARS-CoV-2 Mpro and targets treatment of COVID-19 and potential coronavirus outbreaks. This decision was driven by an unfavorable pharmacokinetic profile observed during the investigational new drug-enabling studies for AB-343.

Discontinuation of the studies will provide the company with the financial stability needed to pursue its core HBV-focused programs. As of Jun 30, 2023, the company had cash, cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities of $163.5 million compared with $178.5 million as of Mar 31, 2023.

Hepatitis B is a significant global health concern affecting millions worldwide and leading to severe complications, including cirrhosis and liver cancer. Despite the availability of vaccines and treatment options, chronic HBV infection remains a pressing unmet medical need, resulting in approximately 820,000 deaths annually.

