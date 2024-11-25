Arbuthnot Banking’s CEO Boosts Stake in Company

Arbuthnot Banking (GB:ARBB) has released an update.
Sir Henry Angest, Chairman and CEO of Arbuthnot Banking Group, has significantly increased his stake in the company by purchasing 116,000 ordinary shares, bringing his total to over 9.39 million shares, which constitutes 58.03% of the company’s voting rights. This move could indicate confidence in the company’s future performance, capturing the attention of investors keen on insider activities.
