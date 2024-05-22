Arbuthnot Banking Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Arbuthnot Banking (GB:ARBB) has released an update.

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC has announced a successful outcome from their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 22, 2024, with all proposed resolutions receiving shareholder approval. The meeting is a key indicator of stakeholder confidence and sets the stage for the company’s future plans and strategies.

