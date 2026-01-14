Arbor Realty Trust's Series F Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRF) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $22.05 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.05% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, ABR.PRF was trading at a 10.56% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.81% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for ABR.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRF) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ABR) are up about 3.4%.

