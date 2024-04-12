Arbor Realty Trust's Series F Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for ABR.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRF) is currently off about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ABR) are down about 1.7%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: BankInvestor
VSYS Insider Buying
FTMR Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.