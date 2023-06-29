Arbor Realty Trust's Series F Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRF) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $19.46 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.13% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ABR.PRF was trading at a 21.36% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.99% in the "Real Estate" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for ABR.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Thursday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRF) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ABR) are up about 1.8%.
