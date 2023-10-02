Arbor Realty Trust's Series F Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRF) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $18.13 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.18% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ABR.PRF was trading at a 26.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 18.62% in the "Real Estate" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of ABR.PRF shares, versus ABR:
Below is a dividend history chart for ABR.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Monday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRF) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ABR) are off about 4.8%.
