Arbor Realty Trust's Series E Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRE) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $17.33 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.04% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, ABR.PRE was trading at a 30.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.94% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for ABR.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Wednesday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRE) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ABR) are up about 5.8%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.