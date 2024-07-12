Arbor Realty Trust's Series E Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of ABR.PRE shares, versus ABR:
Below is a dividend history chart for ABR.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
In Friday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRE) is currently off about 7.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ABR) are off about 18.6%.
