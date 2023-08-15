Arbor Realty Trust's Series E Preferred Stock Crosses Above 8.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRE) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5625), with shares changing hands as low as $18.38 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ABR.PRE was trading at a 25.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.58% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ABR.PRE shares, versus ABR:

Below is a dividend history chart for ABR.PRE, showing historical dividend payments on Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRE) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ABR) are off about 2.1%.

