Arbor Realty Trust's Series D Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 9.5%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRD) were yielding above the 9.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $16.71 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.48% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ABR.PRD was trading at a 32.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 20.90% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ABR.PRD shares, versus ABR:

Below is a dividend history chart for ABR.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRD) is currently down about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ABR) are up about 0.1%.

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.