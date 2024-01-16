Arbor Realty Trust's Series D Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 9%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRD) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $17.69 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.90% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ABR.PRD was trading at a 28.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.66% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for ABR.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRD) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ABR) are off about 3%.

