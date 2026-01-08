Arbor Realty Trust's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for ABR.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Thursday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRD) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ABR) are up about 2.1%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Average
Funds Holding PTSC
Funds Holding GITS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.