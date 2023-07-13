Arbor Realty Trust's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRD) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $18.48 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 8.02% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ABR.PRD was trading at a 24.92% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.29% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ABR.PRD shares, versus ABR:

Below is a dividend history chart for ABR.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 6.375% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRD) is currently up about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ABR) are up about 0.3%.

