Arbor Realty Trust's Series C Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRC) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.125), with shares changing hands as low as $26.52 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.37% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ABR.PRC was trading at a 6.60% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.81% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for ABR.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRC) is currently up about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ABR) are off about 2%.

