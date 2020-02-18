Arbor Realty Trust's Series B Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRB) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.9375), with shares changing hands as low as $25.79 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.02% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ABR.PRB was trading at a 3.72% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 46.90% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of ABR.PRB shares, versus ABR:

Below is a dividend history chart for ABR.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 7.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRB) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ABR) are down about 0.1%.

