Arbor Realty Trust's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 8%

In trading on Thursday, shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.0625), with shares changing hands as low as $25.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.84% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, ABR.PRA was trading at a 5.04% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 1.00% in the "Real Estate" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for ABR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Thursday trading, Arbor Realty Trust Inc's 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: ABR.PRA) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ABR) are up about 0.7%.

